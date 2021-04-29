Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.