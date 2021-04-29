Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

