Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.05.

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,817. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

