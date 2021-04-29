Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.24.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.53. 1,989,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,735. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.89.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

