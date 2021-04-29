Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

