CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. Analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

