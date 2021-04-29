CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the period.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $78.37. 8,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

