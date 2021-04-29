CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309,223 shares in the company, valued at $33,817,230.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

