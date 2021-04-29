CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,780,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,239 shares of company stock worth $1,325,393 over the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

