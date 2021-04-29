Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €132.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €132.57 ($155.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Monday, hitting €145.05 ($170.65). The stock had a trading volume of 57,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is €134.55 and its 200 day moving average is €122.75. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 12 month high of €151.05 ($177.71). The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.