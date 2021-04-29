Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $42.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 9,004,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

