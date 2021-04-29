Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.87.

CARR stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

