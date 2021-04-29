Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $371.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.49 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $351.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of TAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 132,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

