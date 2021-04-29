Cascend Securities Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,889 shares of company stock valued at $88,004,092. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

