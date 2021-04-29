Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.51 and a beta of 0.46.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
