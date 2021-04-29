Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,374 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

