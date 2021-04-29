CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,029,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,795,172. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

