CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,029,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,795,172. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.