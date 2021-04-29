CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,127. CBIZ has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

