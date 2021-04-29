CDK Global (CDK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CDK Global to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.