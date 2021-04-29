CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $264.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

CECE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

