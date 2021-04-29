Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Hits $59.52 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $353.48 million and approximately $59.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

