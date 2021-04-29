Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $567.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
