Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $567.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.