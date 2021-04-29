Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.22. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 5,538 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $545.94 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

