CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.49. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 11,323,819 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.