Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Down 4.5%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.85 and last traded at $63.06. 49,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,504,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Get Centene alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.