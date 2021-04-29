CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,429 shares of company stock valued at $15,590,600 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

