CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.23 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,120,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI International stock opened at $251.16 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.