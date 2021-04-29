CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $32.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

