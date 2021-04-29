CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

