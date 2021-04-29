CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 154 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $638.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $600.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

