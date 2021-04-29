CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,323.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,152.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

