Central Valley Community Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $344,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.