Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.