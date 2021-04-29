Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $8.67 on Thursday, reaching $74.94. 1,407,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,844. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

