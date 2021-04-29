CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 28th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

