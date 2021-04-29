CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

