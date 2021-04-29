CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.50 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock traded up C$2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.65. 293,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,212. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.21. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$110.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.