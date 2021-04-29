Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 3.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after acquiring an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after acquiring an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.19. 32,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,041. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -857.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

