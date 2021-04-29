Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $16.32 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

