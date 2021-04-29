Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 5.4%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 301,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,436,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chargepoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

