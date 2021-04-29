Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

