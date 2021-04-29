Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce sales of $7.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $7.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $30.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.86 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $34.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,728. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $176.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

