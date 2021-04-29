Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Critical Analysis

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 3.66 $756.00 million $8.18 19.22

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% Pioneer Natural Resources 2.30% 4.67% 2.97%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 22 1 2.86

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $172.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

