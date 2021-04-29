Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,333. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.