Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 383 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $344.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,251. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

