Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,028 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

