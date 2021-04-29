Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 363 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.28. 142,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,190. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

