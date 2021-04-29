Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.90. 39,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

