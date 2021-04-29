Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,186 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,815 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

