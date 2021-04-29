Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 88,837 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,837 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

