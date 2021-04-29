Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMRX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

CMRX stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $766.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

